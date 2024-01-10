DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Shares Down 4.4%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 29,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 98,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

DatChat Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DatChat

DatChat Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DatChat by 96.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DatChat by 164.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 140,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DatChat by 468.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DatChat by 116.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DatChat during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Featured Articles

