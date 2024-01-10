DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Shares Down 4.4%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 29,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 98,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
DatChat Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DatChat
DatChat Company Profile
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
