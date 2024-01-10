DeepOnion Price Down 22.8% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $17.68 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00110325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00021503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003940 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001914 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

