Defira (FIRA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $895.01

Defira (FIRA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Defira has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $895.01 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defira token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Defira has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Defira

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.01088185 USD and is down -19.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,313.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

