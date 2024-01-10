dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002100 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $30.48 million and approximately $0.58 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00153654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008660 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,235,668 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.92571516 USD and is down -7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $814.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

