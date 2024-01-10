DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Trading Down 13.7%

Shares of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU – Get Free Report) dropped 13.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 65,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 49,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.
DiamondPeak Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.
DiamondPeak Company Profile
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
