Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 349,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 437,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 8,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

