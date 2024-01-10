Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Shares of DIV opened at C$2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$396.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.72. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.40.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.05 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 34.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2092308 EPS for the current year.

DIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

