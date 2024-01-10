Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0842 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion and approximately $750.57 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00150983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008615 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 142,602,896,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

