DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 93,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $8,608,080.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $7,002,900.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.59. 5,387,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,777. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $106.19. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

