dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.92

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.92 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 106.80 ($1.36). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 403,973 shares traded.

dotdigital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of £307.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,525.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23.

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.98. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

