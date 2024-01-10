Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.99 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.13). Approximately 109,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 109,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.11).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £161.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,459.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.54.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,962.40). 25.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

