Dragonchain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $54,221.06 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $54,221.06 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000819 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.
Dragonchain Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars.
