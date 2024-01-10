Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $289,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.04. 479,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.49 and a 200 day moving average of $269.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.