Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 32,633 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,633 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

VMC traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.50. 110,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.66 and its 200 day moving average is $215.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

