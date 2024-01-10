Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 46,428 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 116.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,265 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,428 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,667. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $106.09 and a one year high of $165.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

