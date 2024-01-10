Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 61,335 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.62. The company had a trading volume of 425,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,847. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

