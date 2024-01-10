DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE DD traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. 764,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

