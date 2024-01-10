Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0803 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

