Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0803 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.