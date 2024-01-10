Ecora Resources PLC Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:ECOR)

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecora Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ECOR stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,916.52, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.92. Ecora Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 81.40 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 159 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecora Resources

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £51,531 ($65,686.42). Insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.