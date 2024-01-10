eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 12th (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 12th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:EFTR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.37. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 609,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $371,589.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,821,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,063.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.