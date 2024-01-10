Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 27.9 %

Shares of EKSO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,336. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

