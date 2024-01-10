Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 25,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 64,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDN. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $815.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

