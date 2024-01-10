Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares changing hands.
Encanto Potash Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.
Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Encanto Potash
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
