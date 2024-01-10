Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CEO Sells $11,952.85 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Movchan sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $11,952.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,182.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oleg Movchan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $1,001,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENFN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 311,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,585. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after buying an additional 1,254,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enfusion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 512,479 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enfusion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 159,418 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237,841 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

