EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Approximately 419,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 641,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.36.

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

