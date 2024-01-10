Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 0.3% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 106.5% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,493.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 403,632 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 3,504,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,005. The company has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

