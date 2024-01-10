Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Shares Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. Also, Director Gordon Campbell sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total transaction of C$66,900.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,775 shares of company stock worth $300,474.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.