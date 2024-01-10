Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $106.61 million and $1.02 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,553.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00151988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.24 or 0.00543980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00061670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00322641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00197749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,625,872 coins and its circulating supply is 72,625,812 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

