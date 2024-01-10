Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $310.75 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $310.75 billion and approximately $28.93 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,585.61 or 0.05561690 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00083313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,184,171 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.