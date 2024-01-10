Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,457 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 7.47% of Euronet Worldwide worth $294,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,697. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.41. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

