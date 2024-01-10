European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.48

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 87.45 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.89 million, a P/E ratio of 981.38 and a beta of 1.04. European Assets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 98 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on European Assets Trust from GBX 1,086 ($13.84) to GBX 1,437 ($18.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

