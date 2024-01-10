Everdome Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.51 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 95,138,724,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

