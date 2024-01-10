Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) vs. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Financial Contrast

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exro Technologies and Bel Fuse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exro Technologies $1.68 million 89.70 -$30.79 million ($0.20) -4.43 Bel Fuse $654.23 million 1.20 $52.69 million $5.69 10.81

Bel Fuse has higher revenue and earnings than Exro Technologies. Exro Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bel Fuse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exro Technologies -668.22% -99.38% -64.01% Bel Fuse 11.34% 28.19% 14.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Exro Technologies and Bel Fuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.3% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exro Technologies and Bel Fuse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bel Fuse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bel Fuse beats Exro Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial applications. Exro Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. It offers magnetic solutions, such as integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies, board-mount power, industrial and transportation power, external power, module, and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions, which includes expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions & Protection, Melcher, CUI, EOS, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

