Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as high as $1,189.18 and last traded at $1,187.40, with a volume of 48702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,159.66.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,003.50.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,997 shares of company stock worth $26,859,397. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,086.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $938.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

