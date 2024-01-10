Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Down 9.4%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.26. 152,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 66,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fathom by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth $114,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the second quarter worth $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

