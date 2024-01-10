Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.04. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,201,209 shares.
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Federal National Mortgage Association
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.