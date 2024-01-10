Fei USD (FEI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $464,347.81

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $464,347.81 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,392.97 or 1.01150836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.52 or 0.00216673 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,786,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,527,653 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,715,333.73393124 with 13,456,666.35116896 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96776217 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $269,922.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

