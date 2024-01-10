Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.32 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $13.32 million and $409,383.74 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00018363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,313.35 or 1.00024896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010900 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00206863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,875,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,616,412 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,715,333.73393124 with 13,456,666.35116896 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96776217 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $269,922.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

