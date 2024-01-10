Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Cap of $606.66 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001572 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $606.66 million and $112.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00082709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00028849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00022433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 828,993,112 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

