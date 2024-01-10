Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.03. 32,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWAC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 536.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 101,155 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,512,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

