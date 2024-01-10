Filecoin Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $366.04 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.19 or 0.00013311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,980,125 coins and its circulating supply is 492,727,829 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

