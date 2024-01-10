Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.60. 549,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

