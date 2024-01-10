First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.11

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.11 and traded as high as $27.94. First Bancorp shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 10,851 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $296.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.85 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 8,137.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 23,523.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

