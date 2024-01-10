First Digital USD (FDUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $4.94 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,023,036,728 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,038,036,728.41. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99932239 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $4,436,410,622.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

