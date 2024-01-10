First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.70. The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 960612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Insider Activity at First Mining Gold
In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
First Mining Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Mining Gold
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.