Flare (FLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.18 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Flare has a market cap of $547.59 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 30,741,702,811 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 30,739,998,474.047234 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01719471 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $8,413,186.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.