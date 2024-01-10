Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Trading Up 1.3%

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £134.75 ($171.77) and last traded at £134.75 ($171.77). Approximately 173,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 738,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at £133 ($169.53).

A number of analysts have commented on FLTR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($203.95) to £169 ($215.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($248.57) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($217.97) to £157 ($200.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £151.17 ($192.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The company has a market cap of £23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40,166.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of £131.99 and a 200 day moving average of £138.99.

In related news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £126.52 ($161.27) per share, for a total transaction of £126,520 ($161,274.70). 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

