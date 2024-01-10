Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 2.2 %

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.