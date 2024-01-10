FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.16

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.16 and traded as high as $60.43. FRP shares last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 4,607 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

FRP Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $563.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $31,127.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,353.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,353.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,724 shares of company stock worth $102,944 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FRP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FRP by 63.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FRP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FRP by 111.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FRP by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

