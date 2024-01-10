G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,748.75 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00080793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

